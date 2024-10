The back-to-back storms—Helene and Milton—were just the beginning of bad news knocking on Jared Bayles’ door.

“You have major flooding, people coming up your driveway, good people and bad people,” said the Punta Gorda man.

So Bayles is cautious. Water was an inch from getting into his house. “The shop” got four feet.

“We had it all picked up from Helene and laid out on a table so I could catalog it,” he explained. “And then Milton came through, and everything is back on the floor.” Credit: WINK News

The next knock on the door came from Sherry Cobbins.

“We’re hearing their stories. We’re giving them information, not only just about our assistance but other assistance that’s available through charitable organizations,” she noted.

The FEMA grant management specialist helped Bayles. He had only registered for Milton.

“They just told me today I had to register for the two,” he recalled. “So I registered with them for Helene. It was quick. It was easy.”

It takes 10 to 15 minutes. On Bayles’ street there is no shortage of need. FEMA also understands there is no shortage of misinformation. Credit: WINK News

“One of the misconceptions is, I don’t want the $750 because FEMA is going to take away our homes. FEMA does not take away people’s homes. The $750 is just part of that first bucket for people who lost power three days or more,” added Bella Carrasquillo, a FEMA specialist.

It’s also important to note that FEMA reps will have identification, will only ask you to verify the last 4 numbers of your social, and on the initial visit, they will not enter your home. They will schedule an inspection for a future date.