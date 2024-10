Large piles of sand and debris still remain at Lover’s Key after Hurricane Milton.

Sifters are working on clearing debris from the sand.

WINK News contacted Lee County for information on the steps being taken to sift the sand and where this pile of debris came from.

Lee County and its contractor are operating two sand screening sites, one at Lover’s Key and another at Wheeler Park in Boca Grande.

They said the goal of the sand screening is to ensure the sand is free of contaminants.

The sand at Lover’s Key will be trucked to the Sanibel Causeway, where the County has an active project.

The County said that the debris pile is a shared site between Lee County and the Town of Fort Myers Beach.

The debris pile is a temporary site for Hurricane Helene and Milton’s cleanup.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach said the piles do not belong to them.

While they say the piles do not belong to the Town of Fort Myers Beach, the island experienced flooding, leaving big sand mounds on the properties. They’re busy sifting it too.

The town has set some rules for property owners requesting that you do not mix the sand with debris.

That way, the sand can be returned to where it belongs.

Once Hurricane Milton’s clean-up has been completed, the site will be restored to its original site condition

But before returning any sand to the beach, the town asks residents to email publicworks@fmbgov.com with a picture of the sand so it can be inspected.