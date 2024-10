Muggles, get ready to experience the “Music of Harry Potter,” which is coming to the Music and Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

This one-night spectacle celebrates the legendary music of Harry Potter.

The event is on Friday and has two different times. The first show is at 6:30 p.m., and the second is at 8:30 p.m.

Embark on the journey with Gulf Coast Symphony music director and CEO Maestro Kurtz.

The symphony will revisit the professors, characters and magical creatures from the movies.

Audience members are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters.

This concert will be music only, not accompanied by a film screen.

Tickets start at $55.

Click here for more information.