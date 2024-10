Cape Coral’s defense has proved to be one of southwest Florida’s best this football season allowing opponent’s only 59 points through six games.

Defense dominated Friday night’s Riverdale versus Cape Coral matchup and in the end the Seahawks’ impenetrable shield held its ground and prevailed.

The Seahawks have held every opponent to an average of less than 10 points-per-game so far this season.

Undefeated Riverdale boasted nearly 42 points-per-game and 367 yards total offense before Cape Coral held the Raiders to a season low six points and 182 yards.

“Stopping the run is something we pride ourselves on,” Cape Coral Defensive Coordinator Jaylen Watkins said. “That team is a very good running football team, so it was a very big challenge for us and we’ve been waiting for that moment to get out there and really show what we can do.”

The nail in the coffin came in the hands of junior strong safety Jayden Boyd in the third quarter.

Tied up at six, Riverdale’s Cole Hayes mishandled a high snap and the ball bounced right into the hands of Boyd who ran it back 55 yards for the score.

“I thank my teammates for taking on the blocks that they needed to take on the pulling guards,” Boyd said. “If the pulling guard would’ve hit me, I wouldn’t be able to score that touchdown. I thank my defensive end for that.”

Boyd’s big play ended up being the decisive score in Cape Coral’s 13-6 victory over previously unbeaten Riverdale.

“It’s just really great to have players of that caliber on your defense,” Watkins said. “So our defense is really good, but we have really good football players too.”

And in a player’s opinion, really good coaches.

“He’s gotten on us about becoming leaders of ourselves,” Boyd said. “Everyone next to you, that’s your guy. You got to look out for him.”

Whether they’re getting the ball back for the offense or scoring themselves the Seahawks’ defense is a force to be reckoned with.

The Seahawks look to defend home turf for the fourth straight game this Friday night when they welcome rival Mariner for the annual Black and Blue Bowl.