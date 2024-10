Officers, K9 units, and a forensic team took over a home on Southwest 45th Street and Pelican Boulevard in Cape Coral.

The home in Cape Coral was broken into around 3 a.m. on Wednesday; WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty spoke with the homeowner, who said the perpetrator broke the glass on her garage door, cut the screen and then opened the door.

Fortunately, however, the suspect couldn’t get all the way inside because of another locked door before entering the house.

The homeowner, who doesn’t wish to be identified, said the moment she realized the suspect was trying to break into her home, she called 911 immediately, and the Cape Coral Police arrived within minutes.

With helicopters flying overhead, K9 units on the prowl and officers swarming her neighborhood, she was thankful for the quick response. She told WINK this could have been much worse.

She shared what she plans to do now: “We are getting cameras today and purchasing a small firearm, which might seem extreme, but at that moment when you are waiting for the police, and you know someone is literally on the other side of the glass door, I wish I had one.”

For now, the only information we have is the suspect is still on the loose, the Cape Coral Police Department said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

WINK News has reached out for more information and will update you as soon as possible.