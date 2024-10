​United Way has teamed up with the non-profit organization F.I.S.H of SANCAP in Sanibel to help people affected by Hurricane Milton.

Maria Espinoza is with F.I.S.H of SANCAP. She said that she does not want residents to worry about food as they recover from the storm.

“We’re happy to not only offer food pantry items and cleaning supplies, but we don’t want people to have to worry about where their next meal is coming from while they have so much going on,” said Espinoza.

And the help keeps coming. Sanibel mayor Richard Johnson delivered donations to the fish food pantry. He shared with WINK News what it feels like to see his community receive the support they need

“It brings a little tear of joy to my eye,” said Johnson. “And what I ask people to do is that when you have those tears, put those tears to work and let’s make sure that we all come back out of this together just as quickly and completely as we each can.”

For any volunteer opportunities, call 211.

For more information on F.I.S.H of SANCAP go to their website.