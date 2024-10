The Cape Coral Police Department responded to a home invasion located at Southwest 45th Street and Pelican Boulevard.

Early reports of the scene called for K-9 units, the Cape Coral Police Forensics Team and a helicopter to be deployed in the area.

WINK News arrived on the scene to gather more information and learned a son and his mother were inside the home when the break-in happened.

The mother, who did not speak on camera, told WINK News she had seen someone breaking into the side garage door.

The intruder allegedly used a tool to cut through the screen door to break into the home.

The door to the home was locked, and the son said he only noticed some detergent pods were missing.

The mother used a flashlight, catching the suspect before they fled the scene.

The son told WINK News that he overheard police attempting to apprehend the culprit; however, they evaded law enforcement.

The son noted he wasn’t sure if the suspect had been caught.

When asked about the investigation, CCPD could not provide any information at this time.

The forensics team was seen removing evidence from the home within the neighborhood.

Officers were seen examining a vehicle in the home’s driveway while taking photos of the surrounding area.

An officer took a bicycle and placed it inside one of their cruisers.

The significance has yet to be determined.

At 6:26 a.m., the scene had been cleared, but the investigation continues.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.