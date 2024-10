Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Wednesday afternoon with a chance for stray showers, primarily inland.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect a warm afternoon with temperatures slightly above normal in Southwest Florida. Stray shower chances are low; however, if rain were to occur, then it will be primarily inland.”

Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon will bring lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

While the coast will stay dry, a stray shower will be possible for our inland communities this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain on the warm side, with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday

Mostly clear and pleasant conditions are forecast for the Thursday morning commute.

Many will stay dry, but a few showers will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will be above normal and in the upper 80s.

Friday

Dry and pleasant start for the Friday morning commute.

Mainly dry conditions are in the forecast with a stray shower possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Weather conditions will be perfect for High School Football games on Friday evening.

For the first time in 58 days, The Weather Authority Meteorologists are forecasting quiet conditions in the tropics as tropical development is not likely over the next 7 days.

So far this season, we have seen 15 named storms, 10 of which have developed into hurricanes and 4 of which have developed into major hurricanes.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.