WINK News

Watch Now

Affordable housing project planned for North Naples

Author: Aisling Swift, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

A 150-apartment complex, with nearly half reserved for income-restricted affordable housing, is planned for Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples.

Collier County Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 Oct. 22, with Vice Chair Burt Saunders opposing due to traffic and infrastructure concerns, to rezone agricultural property on the north side of Vanderbilt Beach Road and to amend the growth-management plan to create a new subdistrict, Mattson at Vanderbilt Residential Subdistrict. The planned-use development will be built on 5.88 acres east of Livingston Road between two senior communities.

The amendment must be approved by the Florida Department of Commerce and other agencies.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.