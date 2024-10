The trenches are where Luis Jimenez thrives. The Bonita Springs High School senior offensive lineman enjoys doing the dirty work.

“I got a lot of pride and a lot of passion for the sport,” Jimenez said. “And I mean to be an offensive lineman. Not everyone likes it but you know someone’s got to do it.”

For Jimenez, it’s all about getting the job done. That’s evident by the truck he brings to school.

“I have my Suzuki MPR it’s a 2001 it’s a flat bed,” Jimenez explained. “It only holds up to three people but it’s usually just me in there. It works. I mean that’s my baby.”

The truck is used for what Jimenez does off the field, working with his stepfather at RT Handyman Services. Jimenez does anything from home repairs, marine construction and landscaping.

Jimenez said, “what it does do in the long run just show you how to become like a man. You find yourself.”

His work ethic resonates with his teammates.

Bonita Springs head coach Kyle Shafer said, “he brings a real down to earth centered personality. Like I said he’s clearly a hard worker. When he is here, he’s the hardest worker in the room. When he’s not here, everybody knows he’s not here. Because of the fact where’s Luis? Going all over the place. “

Jimenez knows his hard work will pay off.

“10 to 20 years from now, I want to see myself using this knowledge and working it,” Jimenez said. “Like I feel like I feel like any knowledge I can get right now as a youngin’ I’ll strive when I’m old. I’ll strive for anything. I’ll take any knowledge for any job.”