More construction underway for Fort Myers diverging diamond project

The Diverging Diamond Interchange at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 is in its final stages.

The Florida Department of Transportation has begun constructing a new part of the project.

The new changes are happening at Colonial and Forum Boulevard.

Motorists on Forum Boulevard had access to two left lanes when turning onto Colonial Boulevard.

Now, the lanes have been reduced to one.

Drivers traveling north on Colonial Court cannot drive straight across Colonial Boulevard onto Forum Boulevard.

The new wrinkle will have motorists turn left or right and make a U-turn to get onto Forum Boulevard.

Once the construction is finished, drivers won’t be able to make left turns at all.

Motorists traveling on Forum Boulevard or Colonial Court will now be directed to turn right onto Colonial Boulevard.

If you’re hoping to turn left, you’ll still have to turn right and then make a U-turn.

This is the latest change in the Diverging Diamond Interchange project, which has lasted over three years and has caused headaches and confusion for drivers.

WINK News reporter Sommer Senne spoke with FDOT Communications Specialist David Scarpelli, who says the new changes are for safety reasons.

“Vehicles driving into the middle of the intersection trying to turn left or right could cause collisions,” Scarpelli said. “In that situation, it could turn into something that’s deadly, so we’re trying to prevent those crashes from happening.”

“You’re on the road, and your mind, your everything, have to be there because you’ll be going on a lane, and all of a sudden, the lane changes into another lane,” said Carl Boucher, who drives the diverging diamond daily from Lehigh Acres. “You have to be alert.”

David Jungbauer has decided to avoid the diverging diamond altogether.

“I thought, ‘Avoid it at all costs,'” said Jungbauer. “I found ways to get around it rather than going through it. I’ve heard from people that there’s confusion in what to do, where to go, and I’d rather not get involved in an accident.”

“I actually almost got into a car accident one day when it was raining, and I couldn’t see where the white line was,” said motorist Darya Schuhart. “I think the person in front of me felt the same, so they ended up cutting in front of me. It’s hard to see the lines.”

FDOT says the construction at Colonial and Forum Boulevard is the final configuration of the entire Diverging Diamond Interchange project.

They’re on track to have construction finished by February 2025.