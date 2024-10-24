More construction underway for Fort Myers diverging diamond project

WINK News
On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that a Fort Myers woman claimed a top prize of $2 million from the Monopoly Secret Vault game.
A 150-apartment complex, with nearly half reserved for income-restricted affordable housing, is planned for Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples.
FDOT has started construction on a new part of the Colonial Boulevard/I-75 Diverging Diamond Interchange project.
If you hear airplanes in DeSoto County during the evening and early morning hours, don’t be alarmed. An aerial team is treating the area for mosquitos.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Thursday afternoon, with a few showers expected towards the evening.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their deputies shot and killed a man in his driveway shortly after noon on Wednesday.
A man in Fort Myers has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing an unregistered firearm silencer.
Officers, K9 units, and a forensic team took over a home on Southwest 45th Street and Pelican Boulevard in Cape Coral.
Large piles of sand and debris still remain at Lover’s Key after Hurricane Milton. Sifters are working on clearing debris from the sand.
United Way has teamed up with the non-profit organization F.I.S.H of SANCAP in Sanibel to help people affected by Hurricane Milton.
The story of a dog’s survival has everyone asking the same question. How in the world did it get there?
Benjamin, of Collier County, passed away on Saturday, two days after choking on food on his school lunch break at Laurel Oak Elementary School.
Southwest Florida is all about culture, and on Matlacha, you can tell the culture through the art on the island.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated much of the Southwest Florida coast, people lost their way of living.
Cape Coral City leaders discussed expanding Cape Coral Parkway from four to six lanes in a meeting Wednesday morning.
The Diverging Diamond Interchange at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 is in its final stages.
The Florida Department of Transportation has begun constructing a new part of the project.
The new changes are happening at Colonial and Forum Boulevard.
Motorists on Forum Boulevard had access to two left lanes when turning onto Colonial Boulevard.
Now, the lanes have been reduced to one.
Drivers traveling north on Colonial Court cannot drive straight across Colonial Boulevard onto Forum Boulevard.
The new wrinkle will have motorists turn left or right and make a U-turn to get onto Forum Boulevard.
Once the construction is finished, drivers won’t be able to make left turns at all.
Motorists traveling on Forum Boulevard or Colonial Court will now be directed to turn right onto Colonial Boulevard.
If you’re hoping to turn left, you’ll still have to turn right and then make a U-turn.
This is the latest change in the Diverging Diamond Interchange project, which has lasted over three years and has caused headaches and confusion for drivers.
WINK News reporter Sommer Senne spoke with FDOT Communications Specialist David Scarpelli, who says the new changes are for safety reasons.
“Vehicles driving into the middle of the intersection trying to turn left or right could cause collisions,” Scarpelli said. “In that situation, it could turn into something that’s deadly, so we’re trying to prevent those crashes from happening.”
“You’re on the road, and your mind, your everything, have to be there because you’ll be going on a lane, and all of a sudden, the lane changes into another lane,” said Carl Boucher, who drives the diverging diamond daily from Lehigh Acres. “You have to be alert.”
David Jungbauer has decided to avoid the diverging diamond altogether.
“I thought, ‘Avoid it at all costs,'” said Jungbauer. “I found ways to get around it rather than going through it. I’ve heard from people that there’s confusion in what to do, where to go, and I’d rather not get involved in an accident.”
“I actually almost got into a car accident one day when it was raining, and I couldn’t see where the white line was,” said motorist Darya Schuhart. “I think the person in front of me felt the same, so they ended up cutting in front of me. It’s hard to see the lines.”
FDOT says the construction at Colonial and Forum Boulevard is the final configuration of the entire Diverging Diamond Interchange project.
They’re on track to have construction finished by February 2025.