Jeremy Michael Miller Credit: The U.S. Department of Justice

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement and other charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI arrested 45-year-old Jeremy Michael Miller on Wednesday, who made his initial appearance in the Middle District of Florida in Fort Myers.

Over the course of a three-year investigation, the FBI found Miller by matching his face from footage during the riot to a police booking photo and a Florida driver’s license.

An FBI agent who also served as a detective for the Lee County Port Authority tracked Miller down as an employee at a Fort Myers Beach tattoo shop back in 2021.

The agent met with Miller, and he refused to talk about Jan. 6.

After a surveillance investigation, Miller was eventually arrested.

His reported actions and those of others disrupted a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Miller is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

In addition to the felonies, Miller is charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and an act of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds.

According to court documents, Miller was identified in video footage on the Lower West Plaza of the U.S. Capitol grounds, fighting with police along a line of metal bike rack barricades.

Court documents reported that Miller grabbed a bike rack and tried to pull it away from police. Then, Miller linked arms with other rioters and used their backs to push into the barricades; however, the group was unable to break through the police line.

As Miller remained separated from police, it is reported that at about 2:16 p.m., Miller then picked up what appeared to be a pole and threw it at the officers on the other side of the barricade.

Eventually, video footage shows, the police line on the Lower West Plaza collapsed, and Miller, along with hundreds of other rioters, advanced closer to the Capitol.

By approximately 4:20 p.m., Miller had made his way to the building’s Upper West Terrace, where a line of officers was advancing north to contain rioters.

There, some rioters, including Miller, violently resisted police by pushing his body against a police riot shield, attempting to stop or push through a line of officers.

The affidavit said Miller then tried to pull a riot shield away from another police officer, grabbing with both hands in an attempt to wrest the shield away. After several failed attempts, he retreated back into the crowd.

In the 45 months since the breach, more than 1,532 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot, including more than 571 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing for Miller will be set for Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.