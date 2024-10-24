Fort Myers woman wins $2M on scratch-off ticket

WINK News
On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that a Fort Myers woman claimed a top prize of $2 million from the Monopoly Secret Vault game.
A 150-apartment complex, with nearly half reserved for income-restricted affordable housing, is planned for Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples.
FDOT has started construction on a new part of the Colonial Boulevard/I-75 Diverging Diamond Interchange project.
If you hear airplanes in DeSoto County during the evening and early morning hours, don’t be alarmed. An aerial team is treating the area for mosquitos.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Thursday afternoon, with a few showers expected towards the evening.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their deputies shot and killed a man in his driveway shortly after noon on Wednesday.
A man in Fort Myers has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing an unregistered firearm silencer.
Officers, K9 units, and a forensic team took over a home on Southwest 45th Street and Pelican Boulevard in Cape Coral.
Large piles of sand and debris still remain at Lover’s Key after Hurricane Milton. Sifters are working on clearing debris from the sand.
United Way has teamed up with the non-profit organization F.I.S.H of SANCAP in Sanibel to help people affected by Hurricane Milton.
The story of a dog’s survival has everyone asking the same question. How in the world did it get there?
Benjamin, of Collier County, passed away on Saturday, two days after choking on food on his school lunch break at Laurel Oak Elementary School.
Southwest Florida is all about culture, and on Matlacha, you can tell the culture through the art on the island.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated much of the Southwest Florida coast, people lost their way of living.
Cape Coral City leaders discussed expanding Cape Coral Parkway from four to six lanes in a meeting Wednesday morning.
Thirty-five-year-old Macina Rametta chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,153,865.00.
Rametta turned $10 into $2 million when she purchased her winning ticket from Speedway on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.
The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.