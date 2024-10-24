WINK News

Fort Myers woman wins $2M on scratch-off ticket

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Credit: Florida Lottery

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that a Fort Myers woman claimed a top prize of $2 million from the Monopoly Secret Vault game.

Thirty-five-year-old Macina Rametta chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,153,865.00.

Rametta turned $10 into $2 million when she purchased her winning ticket from Speedway on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice.

The retailer received a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.  

