Career Grand Slam winner Gary Player is participating in the 2nd Heron Creek Charity Pro-Am in North Port to benefit a big cause this weekend.

Money raised from this year’s event will be donated to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Tunnels to Towers helps house families of fallen military members and first responders as well as seriously injured veterans and first responders.

Last year’s inaugural event with the esteemed Annika Sörenstam raised $10,000 for Folds of Honor.

This year, Player will host a clinic, a Q & A and hit a tee shot for each group during the tournament.

Heron Creek Head Golf Professional Brandon Grecco hopes the legendary Gary Player’s presence this year is the driver for positive impact on an important foundation.

“It’s hard not to watch these stories and hear these impact stories and not be moved by what these companies are able to do for these families,” Grecco said. “To be able to have a small, small role in helping to raise money for that, I think, is incredible.”

To play alongside Gary Player or participate in the 2nd Heron Creek Charity Pro-Am in any capacity reach out Brandon Grecco via email at headprofessional@heron-creek.com.