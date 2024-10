Credit: The Naples Zoo

The Naples Zoo has incorporated a breeding pair of critically endangered mongoose lemurs into its habitat enclosures.

According to the Naples Zoo, the pair were genetically matched through the Species Survival Plan to create the greatest genetic diversity in the population within accredited zoos.

Mongoose Lemurs are critically endangered due to deforestation and the pet trade.

Visitors to the Naples Zoo can observe Consuela, an eight-year-old female, and Snuffy, an 11-year-old male, playfully roam around their enclosures on Lake Victoria during the zoo’s “Primate Expedition Cruise.”

The endangered creatures are known for being sexually dimorphic, meaning that males and females have distinct physical differences.

To differentiate between the two, Consuela can be recognized by the white markings under her chin and along the sides of her face, while Snuffy stands out with his distinctive brownish-red fur under his chin.

Indigoudus to Madagascar, the Mongoose Lemur prefers living in drier forests with deciduous trees. Populations on smaller islands usually inhabit more humid forests.

The primates can also been found the Comoros Islands, located between Madagascar and Africa.

Per Animalia.org, the highly social animals, forming small family units of three or four lemurs, which typically consist of an adult pair and their young, occupying a small home range. However, those in the Comoros are known to occur in larger groups.

Naples Zoo first began caring for lemurs in the gardens for nearly forty years and has supported the conservation of lemurs and other Malagasy species in the wilds of Madagascar for over 25 years.