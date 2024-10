Drinks at Paradise Sports Complex, like wine, Coronas, and High Noons, will be expanding soon. The complex is working on obtaining a full liquor license.

Adrian Moses is the General Manager of the Paradise Sports Complex. He said that obtaining a license was a long process.

“Tuesday’s commissioner meeting was exciting for us,” said Moses. “We’ve been working for a long time to get approval to increase the licensing that we have here currently at the cove.”

They believe this change will bring in more people, more events and more money.

“We have been planning for a few months since we introduced the new soccer team, which is going to be joining us next year, to go to a full liquor license,” said Moses. “We have a full-service bar here right behind here. We have the Great Wolf Lodge so we can provide service to the guests”

The Paradise Sports Complex opened in 2020. They have several football fields, an outdoor gym, and an area to purchase food from food trucks.

“We want to be able to provide people what they want when they are on sight here. We get questions all the time can I get a cocktail can I get a margarita”

Moses said he is ready for situations where people may drink too much and get out of hand.

“We are prepared for that,” said Moses. “My food and beverage manager and myself have been involved in bars in the past and we have taken precautions to make sure everyone enjoys the facility responsibly.”

Moses said he hopes the paperwork from the state will be completed by next month and that this place can start serving hard liquor.