One of the moments of the 2023 high school football season came when Immokalee tight end Rodenel Anthony got wide open on a trick play, caught the pass and ran down the sideline to score the game-winning touchdown against Gulf Coat in the first round of the playoffs.

Anthony recalled, “that was my first touchdown too. And it just you know last second you know I was like I got to score. Saw the wide open lane it was beautiful. It was like a highlight of my life.”

The two meetings between the Sharks and Indians went down to the wire. The first meeting in the regular season ended when Gulf Coast’s tying field goal attempt was no good, securing the district championship for Immokalee.

This week, the two squads meet again with the district title on the line.

Gulf Coast head coach Manuel Evans said, “history is that. It’s history. You know it’s about Friday night and be about what team you know folds last.”

“Last year we came up with the win but you know they’re not going to give it to us this year,” Immokalee running back Jayden Mixon said. So I know it’s going to be competitive

For Gulf Coat, it’s not about revenge. It’s about the opportunity ahead.

“We just got to look at it like it’s another game,” Gulf Coast quarterback Jace Seyler said. “We got to go out there and handle business, do our job you know go out there and be the football team that we know that we are.”

As Immokalee hopes history repeats itself Friday night, they’ll also get an opportunity to recognize its history. The team will honor the 20th anniversary of their 2004 state championship team.

“You talk about you know win and the expectation to win and what it means to a place like Immokalee, it started with that team,” Immokalee head coach James Delgado said. “It stated with that coaching staff.”

Our live coverage from Immokalee begins at 5 p.m. Friday with Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt giving you the forecast from the sideline.