On Thursday, the Ave Maria man who helped capture a suspect accused of threatening to kill a mother and her four children was recognized for his valiant efforts.

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart visited Ave Maria to honor Manuel Milanes for his brave actions, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the Immokalee Fire Control District, and the Collier County Emergency Medical Services for responding to the scene.

In September, 26-year-old Hilberto Callejas was arrested after chasing down a mother and ramming his truck into her car.

According to investigators, Callejas got out of his car and struck the victim’s window with a gun, consequently breaking the car window.

The incident took place in front of Milanes’s Ave Maria home. When Milanes went to help, deputies said Callejas shot him in the shoulder.

“They said my heart stopped three times, but the next day, I woke up, and I’m here. Life, it’s a miracle,” said Milanes.

The mother who survived the incident said she was grateful for Milanes’s actions.

“He’s my hero, my guardian angel, everything. The people that helped that day, they’re heroes,” said the mother. “If it wasn’t for them, especially Manuel, if he wouldn’t have saved me that day, me or my kids probably wouldn’t have been here.”

The victim’s oldest daughter, just 10 years old, was not present during the altercation but was impacted nonetheless.

“That day, I didn’t even know anything, and I went home, and my grandma told me what happened, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, mommy, I love you so much,’” said the daughter.

Holding back tears, Milanes said he would not hesitate to do it all over again.

“I want to serve other people, make something for other people, and give love to people,” said Milanes.