It looks like a construction zone for the time being, but soon it will be a one-of-a-kind Starbucks in Fort Myers.

But there are already two other Starbucks close to a mile from the construction zone. Not to mention, it’s not hard to look around and get anxious looking at the traffic that doesn’t seem to end.

Add all those ingredients together and add a brand new popular coffee chain in the mix. Sounds like more traffic is brewing.

Driving through the intersection at Six Mile Cypress and Colonial Boulevard is about as thrilling as it sounds.

“This is the slow season. Wait till after Christmas. It’ll be three times worse,” said Robert Malewicz from Fort Myers.

And Robert’s wife, Tawny, has had enough of the traffic.

“You can’t come anywhere near the lunch hour because Chick-fil-A is backed up. You have to end up going behind the Walmart, come around, loop around, to even get into the parking lot. It’s insane,” said Tawny Malewicz.

But things are changing soon. The City of Fort Myers says the 1,350-square-foot Starbucks is officially in the construction phase.

And when it opens it will become the first drive-thru-only Starbucks in Southwest Florida.

“My granddaughter will love it, I’ll say that, but we will absolutely hate it because it is going to cause more congestion. We all know how busy Starbucks gets, and it’s going to add so much traffic in here. It’s going to be crazy,” said Tawny Malewicz.

But hold on a second, a Starbucks on the corner of Six My Cypress and Colonial Boulevard?

“There’s already a Starbucks, like right down the road,” said Madisyn Kremps, who lives in The Forum.

And Madisyn is right, but there is a bit more than one more. After the one under construction opens, it will be the seventh Starbucks within five miles of this location.

“Their traffic to get in this plaza is terrible, so I will definitely not be going there,” said Kremps.

With other stores nearby, Madisyn has plenty of options to choose from.

But crews have a lot of work to do before the under-construction coffee shop is filled with coffee, customers and cars.