A family is paying their final respects to a teen, gone too soon.

Sixteen year old Ja’yhanna Johnson will never smile brightly again, but her memory lives on through those who knew and loved her as they fight for justice.

Her family and loved ones held a viewing for her on Friday evening at the True Vine church in Clewiston.

Her cheerleading team also joined together to do something special in her honor. They say they remember the teen for her bright smile and larger than life personality.

Homecoming is typically a time for fellowship among alumni, students and football, but this year’s annual event felt different for the Clewiston high school community.

Johnson was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a party at the Harlem gardens apartment complex two weeks ago.

That reality has been hard to accept for Johnson’s best friend, Emily Victoria Walker and her cousin, Tmyah Collins.



“I can’t believe it. I don’t believe it,” said Collins.

“I’ve been feeling a lot of mixed emotions. Some days are better than others. Nights are very hard. Days are pretty okay,” said Walker.

Several days after her death, close friends and family said their goodbyes during a viewing service for Johnson. They reminisced about the positive impact she made on those around her.



“She was really, like, the light of our world, you know, like, if you were going through something and you knew Jay, or had Jay in your life, like, life wasn’t that bad,” said Collins.

“Jay was our bundle of sunshine. She’s always laughing, giggling. She’s the goofiest girl out of our friend group. Anytime that she’s in a room, it just lights up. She was our angel with an attitude,” said Walker

Johnson had that same force on the sidelines as a cheerleader for Clewiston high.



“I would say fierce. She was a very fierce cheerleader, like her voice stood out amongst us all. So like, if Jay was saying the words you knew she was saying the words,” said Collins.

The words tonight are “Remember Johnson” as her teammates pay tribute to her during homecoming where she once cheered on the sidelines.



“We’re bringing these shirts to the game, and where she stands at the games We have a portrait of her as well as flowers at school. Every morning we take a moment of silence for her, and tonight someone’s going to be giving a speech,” said Walker.

A life gone too soon, but a name that will never be forgotten.

“By the end of this, I want everyone to know her name. Like this isn’t where it stops. So, I feel honored to be able to honor her and take her through life with us. Even though she’s not here physically, we know that she’s here spiritually and in her heart,” said Walker.

Johnson’s close friends and family will paying their final respects on Saturday, during her funeral at new harvest church at 2 p.m.