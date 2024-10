Joel Willin Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into and ransacking a Cape Coral home and then fleeing from police.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Wednesday, around 3:13 a.m., officers responded to a home near Pelican Boulevard for a burglary in progress.

The homeowner said that they believed someone had broken into their garage and was shining a light inside.

The suspect, 33-year-old Joel Tucker Willin, exited the home and fled. Officers found a trail of items leading to a nearby canal, where they saw Willin before losing sight of him.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit found Willin’s ski mask and headlamp, which he wore during the incident.

Officers also found a large red shoe floating in a lake/canal near where Willin had jumped in. A bicycle was found across the street from the burglarized residence. Detectives confirmed that the bike did not belong to the homeowner.Â

The investigation revealed that on the morning of the burglary, Willin was seen soaking wet in an area across the canal.

Further parts of the investigation led to Willin’s potential home. Officers were able to locate and interview him.

Joel Willin reportedly burglarized the homeowner’s residence by cutting out a screen and unlocking the door.

Willin ransacked the garage, including the homeowner’s car, and stole over $750 worth of belongings.

All items discovered near the scene, including the ski mask, headlamp, shoe, and bicycle, were confirmed to be Willin’s.

Willin is being charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft of $750 or more but less than $5,000, and resisting an officer without violence.