The number of teens using tobacco products is at a 25-year low, but at the same time, kids are ditching cigarettes, and many are picking up another habit: nicotine pouches.

This emerging trend may be going under parents’ radars.

Nicotine pouches are colorful and flavorful. If you haven’t heard of them, just ask the nearest young person: a smokeless form of nicotine, they’re surging in popularity.

Doctors, including Lee Health pulmonologist Sham Kapadia, are concerned about the nicotine inside the pouches and the potential problems it could create.

“When you’re using products that contain things that are causing addiction, in the future, you may pick up something that will also cause addiction, maybe cigarettes, maybe vaping, because you have that fix for nicotine that you’re looking for,” Kapadia said.

The next nicotine fix, like vapes before them, pouches are appealing to kids.

“They’re being marketed as an alternative to cigarette smoking for adults, but unfortunately, they come in different flavors, like berry fruit mint, which appeal to younger consumers, such as those that still have addiction centers that aren’t developed yet,” Kapadia said.

Sold in stores everywhere, you have to be 21 or older to buy nicotine pouches. Still, they’re getting into the hands and mouths of teenagers. They’re small enough and discreet enough to fly under the radar.

Pouches are also less noticeable because there’s no smoke or vapor, and unlike tobacco dipping, there is no reason to spit. They stay in the mouth and release nicotine over time. It’s why Josh said he’s not buying in.

“I personally wouldn’t do nicotine pouches or anything. I just think that’s kind of scary, putting them on, like, directly on your gums,” he said.

One in 10 high schoolers have packed a nicotine pouch, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey. Because of this reason, Dr. Kapadia said that parents and educators should be taking note.

“It may be in their backpacks. It might be in their mouths during passing periods, and this is a powerful addiction,” Kapadia said.

This is leading to growing concern about the impact on a growing population.

The sale of Zyn pouches, which is one of the leading brands, rose more than 40% in the last quarter. This week, the company reported its highest stock price in 19 years, boosting the profit of Philip Morris, crediting it in large part to the nicotine pouches.