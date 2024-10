Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer and drier Friday, which is great for any evening plans and or high school football games.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures will be slightly above normal for this Friday; however, Southwest Florida will remain dry as no rain is expected. As we head into the weekend, a weak cold front arriving on Sunday will slightly lower humidity going into Monday.”

Friday

Sun and clouds with mainly dry conditions are forecast for Friday afternoon.

Highs remain on the warmer side and in the mid- to upper 80s.

Weather conditions will be dry but mild for your Halloween events and those High School Football games this Friday evening.

Saturday

Sun and clouds will be with us for your Saturday plans, with the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon.

Thanks to a weak cold front that will be moving in, temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side, with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday

As a weak cold front moves in, more clouds will be over the area for your Sunday plans.

That front will cause temperatures to be cooler, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Breezy conditions are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologists are forecasting quiet conditions in the tropics as tropical development is not likely over the next seven days.

The Weather Authority Meteorologists are monitoring the models and the Caribbean as some development could be possible late next week and into next week.

Trust WINK News to bring you the latest and most accurate information, as models are highly inaccurate more than seven days out.

So far this season, we have seen 15 named storms, with 10 developing into hurricanes and four developing into major hurricanes.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.