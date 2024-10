The Weather Authority is tracking clouds and sun on Saturday with only a chance for a few showers.

Temperatures are topping out in the mid to upper 80s, which is right where we should be this time of year.

Saturday evening will be nice with slightly less humid coming through and temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday

Drier, slightly less humid air will push through the area thanks to a weak cold front.

Although it won’t lower our temperatures down much, it will allow us to have a drier Sunday.

Temperatures will be quite seasonal, topping out at 85 degrees.

This week

Overall, it looks like a nice week ahead in Southwest Florida.

Temperatures stay near average in the mid-to-upper 80s, with a nice breeze throughout the week.

Our Weather Authority team has been keeping a close eye on that Halloween forecast.

Overall, we can expect just a few showers during the day, partly cloudy skies in the evening, and mild and humid temperatures in the 80s.

Boating

Beach and boating conditions continue to improve, with winds staying out of the northeast at around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights are running 1 to 2 feet with just a light chop in our bays.

There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day, with clouds overhead and temperatures topping out near average, around 86 degrees.

Tropics

The good news is that we are not watching any areas in the tropics at this time.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th – just over a month away…and counting!