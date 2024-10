Hundreds of friends and family gathered together for a funeral service to say their final goodbyes to Ja’yhanna Johnson on Saturday. The 16-year-year-old was shot and killed by a stray bullet while attending a party two weeks ago.

Her funeral service was held at the New Harvest Church in Clewiston.

It was a sad day for many in the community who are mourning the loss.

It’s a hard reality for those who attended to accept, especially for Johnson’s parents, laying their child to rest.

Instead of focusing on the tragedy of Johnson’s death, people reflected on, admired, and loved Ja’yhanna Johnson during the funeral.

Over 400 people showed up to pay their respects to Johnson during her funeral service.

Some people came dressed in Johnson’s favorite colors, teal and purple, while most wore white in respect to Johnson.

During the funeral service, there were times of tears, speeches, and praise from Johnson’s friends and family.

During one of the speeches at the funeral service, two of Johnson’s cousins said that she was more than just a relative. She was so much more.

“Can I just tell you that I feel like Ria and I are the luckiest girls in the world. We found everything in one cousin. Our best friend, our diary, and many times our voice.” Jay and I were no JT and Carisha, we were the big three. Jay, you were definitely one of a kind. Going forward, you will always be that favorite cousin of mine. While here on earth for the rest of our days, we’ll celebrate you in every way.”

Ja’yhanna was officially laid to rest at Harlem Cemetery.