The Weather Authority is tracking a nice and dry Sunday, with seasonal temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

Clouds and sun will stick around throughout the day, with more clouds than sun at times.

We are staying dry throughout the afternoon, perfect for any Fall Festival or pumpkin patch plans!

This week

Overall, it is going to be a nice week across Southwest Florida, with temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper 80s every day.

We’ll see more clouds than sun to start out the week with low rain chances.

High pressure dominates our weather pattern allowing for breezy conditions to stick around throughout the week.

Beach and boating

Today is another nice day to head to the beach or out on the boat. We will be seeing dry conditions overhead with clouds and sun.

Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 knots, and the Gulf wave heights are reaching 1 to 2 feet.

There’s a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

Winds will begin to increase this week, making boating conditions less ideal, so enjoy today’s beautiful weather!

Tropics

We are watching one area in the Caribbean that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 30% chance of developing over the next 7 days.

At this time, models are not in good agreement regarding this area’s development and future path.

Our WINK Weather Authority team will continue to watch it throughout the week as gradual development is possible.