Credit: WINK News

The Weather Authority is tracking an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea with a preliminary 40% chance of formation as of Sunday afternoon.

Due to the warm water in the region, this area has an increasing potential to form over the next five to ten days while in the Carribean.

It is too early to know the track of the the potential system. The more east the potential system goes, the better it is for the United States.

WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt said in an X post that the possible system should not affect the United States during Halloween. TROPICAL UPDATE: The NHC has officially designated the area we've been talking about with a preliminary 30% chance to form as of Sunday morning. Here are some thoughts:



1. First off, enjoy your Halloween. Nothing tropical will impact that in the United States.



— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) October 27, 2024

As November approaches, tropical systems are finding it more difficult to enter the Gulf of Mexico because cold fronts and blocking highs are keeping them away.