A fire in Lehigh Acres has resulted in a total loss of a home.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District was sent to the scene on Oakfield Avenue South.

We talked to a neighbor who saw the fire on the back porch and called the fire department. While she was on the phone, the house went up in flames.

The woman who lives there was not at home during the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the house, so the wind and the fire did not spread anywhere else.

The fire department said that the house was full of debris and contained synthetic materials, which could easily catch on fire.

The fire marshal is currently at the scene.

There were no injuries caused by the fire.

The cause is currently unconfirmed.

