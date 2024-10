Earlier this month we showed you how Hurricane Milton decimated the Peace River Wildlife Center, leaving the organization with no choice but to close indefinitely.

Even though their buildings are going to have to be demolished, there’s now growing hope for everyone involved with the organization.

The center is picking up the pieces. The executive director, Tricia LaPointe, told us they had a lot of damage, but with some helping hands, they plan to be back open by Thanksgiving.

After getting hit back-to-back from hurricanes Helene and Milton, Punta Gorda is still on the road to recovery.

One of those places is the Peace River Wildlife Center and Rehabilitation hospital, which suffered nearly $300,000 worth of damage, including many buildings on the property being a total loss after the waterline reached about three and a half feet in Milton.

But on Monday, the zoological disaster response team showed up to help get the center back on its feet.

It’s a group of zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries, wildlife ranches and other organizations who stepped up to help out.

When we asked LaPointe how she felt, this is what she told us.

“Relief. Yeah, it was a bit overwhelming at the beginning, and then having this group come in really gave us a sense of ‘we can get through this.'”

LaPointe also told us they are working on a new location for the center in Fisherman’s Village, but for now, they’re doing everything they can to just get back on track.