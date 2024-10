Still image of a female Florida panther captured on FWC video surveillance in Charlotte County. Experts believe she likely lives in the are; although, it is uncommon for Florida panthers to be spotted north of the Caloosahatchee River. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A 1.5-year-old female Florida panther was struck by a vehicle in Collier County, marking the 26th time the endangered species was killed in 2024.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Panther Pulse, a vehicle hit and killed the female cat on Sunday.

The location of the incident occurred at Immokalee Road, 260 yards south of Wild Turkey Drive.

For the second time in October, a panther was killed in a vehicle crash, the other being a 4-year-old female on Oct. 2.

FWC reports vehicle strikes are the most common cause of death for Florida panthers.

In August, a litter of kittens, one male and two females, was born at the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest.

Unfortunately, the male and one female kitten were predated in Hendry County in early September, both at the Okaloacoochee Slough WMA.

Nineteen of the 26 panthers found dead in 2024 were due to vehicles; one was struck by a train, and four died from unknown causes.

Male panther at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge. Photo by FWS, 2018.

A hot spot for panther-related deaths occurs on State Road 29 in Immokalee.

“State Road 29 has always been an area for panther vehicle mortalities since it bisects some of the best panther habitat in South Florida,” FWC said.

Since 2018, 17 panthers have been struck on State Road 29. In that same period, Panther Pulse has reported 144 total panther deaths. That means nearly 12% of all reported panther deaths happened on SR-29.

Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Florida’s state animals safe. Click here to learn more about Panther Crossing zones.