For the first time in history, the Oasis Middle School gators went undefeated.

The girl’s basketball team won the Lee County School District championship as a way to top off the incredible season.

WINK News sports reporter Sylvie Sparks spoke with the team about what the championship means to the program.

The Oasis Middle School Gators won the Lee County Middle School girl’s basketball championship, and it was a moment they will remember.

Sophia Allen and her team felt unstoppable. They hadn’t been beaten all season long.

They overcame a five-point deficit against Veteran’s Park to win the school’s first county crown.

“I think it was what my coach said at halftime: ‘You guys are the best team out there.’ It just really helped to know that she believed in us,” said Saydee Hunt, Oasis eighth grader.

Oasis center, Hunt, was talking about head coach Kristin Aley, who never doubted her squad.

“I am very proud of this team. I get emotional thinking about it because I have been working with these girls for four years now to build this program. We did build it from the bottom up,” Aley said.

It was a lot of hard work, schoolwide support and a sisterhood like no other that led Aley and the Gators to an unstoppable season.

“It meant a lot to me. I grew up with most of these girls. Most of them went to my elementary. In fifth grade or sixth grade, I would have never thought we all would have been able to do it together,” said Sophia Allen, oasis eighth grader.

This could be the first of many championships for these girls because, in the future, most of them will play together again at Oasis High.

Aley was recently named the coach of Oasis High School’s girl’s basketball team as well. She and the girls said they are thrilled to stay together when they play together in high school next year.