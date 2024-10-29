Heart-kidney health connection

WINK News
A $620 million land deal believed to be the most lucrative in Southwest Florida history became official Oct. 28, as about 2,000 acres, including an active rock mine, changed ownership.
Realtors and analysts are monitoring recent residential real estate transactions in Southwest Florida to gauge whether prices will remain steady, decrease or increase in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Some of the questions had answers, and some of those answers didn’t sit well with many of the almost 100 people present for a Matlacha Civic Association meeting with Lee County government officials as guests.
Three months after nine people were injured when La Trattoria’s ceiling partially collapsed during Sunday dinner service this summer, the downtown Naples restaurant near Four Corners on Fifth Avenue South reopened Oct. 25 with prosecco and pizza.
The Naples Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire that occurred Monday evening.
Florida is an early voting state, allowing residents to exercise their voting rights before Election Day.
To revitalize the Southwest Florida community after recent hurricanes, several hiring organizations are stepping in and coming together for the JobLink 2024 Job Fair.
A Bonita Springs man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a cell phone store and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.
A 1.5-year-old female Florida panther was struck by a vehicle in Collier County, marking the 26th time the endangered species was killed in 2024.
Lee County Utilities is turning off the water for around 400 families as part of a scheduled outage and boil notice.
The Weather Authority is tracking warmer temperatures as the clouds clear out for more sun this afternoon.
The Lehigh Lightning beat the Sarasota Sailors in a Monday night matchup to earn their first win of the season in week 11.
Some little witches and warlocks will have to brave debris-lined streets this Halloween. Many areas of Charlotte County are still in clean-up mode after facing Hurricane Milton’s wrath.
Things got chaotic as the Matlacha Civic Association held a meeting in the RE/MAX parking lot about how to go about rebuilding on the island.
Vital organs work together to keep the body healthy, and that connection runs deep. When one isn’t working properly, it can negatively impact the other, leading to more health complications.
The heart and kidneys work together 24 hours a day to maintain proper health. The average heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood per day. The kidneys filter about 52 gallons each day.
“The kidney does two major things. One is to clean the toxins that accumulate in the body, as well as the fluid that accumulates in the body, and get rid of them,” said Alp Ikizler, professor of nephrology & hypertension at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The heart then pumps clean blood throughout the body, but for many people, that cycle is disrupted.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 14% of Americans have kidney disease, and about 90% of them may not know it until it’s very advanced.
When the kidneys are not functioning properly, toxins and water remain in the blood. That, in turn, forces the heart to work too hard, increasing the risk of heart disease.
“Of course, people become ill. Of course, that creates cardiac stress. Of course, that leads to cardiac damage,” said Dr. William Fissell, associate professor of nephrology & hypertension at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Health experts say it goes both ways. Having heart disease can impact kidney function. Doctors say early detection is key. Treating and managing one disease could help prevent the other from developing.
Heart disease and kidney disease have common risk factors including diabetes and high blood pressure.