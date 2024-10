AP FILE IMAGE- Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green (4) during the first half of an NBA pre-season game, Sunday Oct. 13, 2024 in Miami. Photo Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. is picking up right where he left off. He’s in his second season in the NBA, which has been a dream since he was a kid.

“I tell myself all the time, my friends, my parents you know I really don’t know what I’d be doing if this wasn’t it,” Jaquez explained. “So I just put my all into it and here I am.”

That was evident in Jaquez’s rookie season. The Heat’s first round pick from UCLA became an immediate contributor, fitting right into the “Heat Culture.”

“This organization is everything that I’m about and what I’ve been about since I started playing basketball,” Jaquez said. “So I thought it was a pretty smooth transition.”

An appearance in the Rising Stars Game and being named to the All-Rookie First Team highlighted the first season in the NBA.

Jaquez told WINK News he grew a lot in that first year, “I feel like I’m a better shooter, you know better defender, all these things. But I think more than that just being a professional and what that means. You know taking care of your body, taking care of your mental health, you’re taking care of your physical health.”

For Jaquez, Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards is more than just the fifth game on the schedule. It’s in Mexico City and Jaquez is of Mexican descent.

“I think it’s very inspiring for you know the Latin community to see a Hispanic in the NBA,” Jaquez said. “Knowing that there’s not that many. So you know I think for me, it’s going to start opening some eyes opening some doors for a younger generation to you know take this as something they love to do and follow it and pursue it as their passion.”

