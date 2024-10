Is Matlacha forgotten? People in Matlacha still have questions following a civic association meeting Monday night that focused on rebuilding the island after recent storms.

County leaders, business owners and property owners attended the meeting which got contentious at times.

One of the key issues discussed was the slow progress on getting rid of dilapidated buildings ruined by Ian that still sit at the entrances of Matlacha and Pine Island. There are about a dozen dilapidated homes.

The community is wondering why the county has not removed them after they have been sitting vacant for two years.

“My question. and the question of many residents here is, why are our Ian dilapidated buildings still standing two years later? Not only are they an eyesore because they’re on the gateway to our community and greater Pine Island. We work very closely with Greater Pine Island. All of us are disgusted by the way that that entrance to Matlacha looks. Why are they still there?” Kathleen Walsh, a Matlacha resident and Historic Perseveration and Civic Association board member said.

Many say the homes are huge health and safety concerns, leaking oils and pollutants into the water.

“Thousands of people in season drive by every day, coming off and on the island. It’s depressing. Nothing has happened to clean them up,” Carol Scott, the Matlacha Civic Association President said.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean reached out to Lee County with regards to the dilapidated buildings. They said, “Every property has its own unique circumstances that are being vetted or need to be vetted through the legal process for building maintenance or structural conditions.”

Indeed, the county can’t just come in and take the land and homes but residents say it’s been sitting for way too long. The county did not give a timeline as to when the homes would be gone.

The county also told WINK News “County officials and staff were present to listen to concerns and provide information that was immediately available. Many residents provided their contact information. Staff will follow up with individuals as well as additional general next steps in the near future.”

In addition to the dilapidated buildings, residents are seeking help, cleaning up the piles of Hurricane Milton debris. They say it’s time to turn the heat up on code enforcement and the county.

Scott said while there were unanswered questions following the meeting, there were questions answered from FDOT on upcoming projects as well as updates on regulations from the historical preservation board.

“Now, if you wish to raise your home 10 feet from where it is now, which would then allow you to park underneath, it can be done at what’s called staff level, meaning the staff can approve it, and your application doesn’t even have to come before the board,” Walsh said.

Walsh spoke about the historical perseverations board’s effort to maintain Matlacha’s historical character while making it more resilient. She joined the board four months ago to help with that mission.

The new elevation rule is a big deal because, in previous years, the historical preservation board has been tight on regulations, which in return has angered builders who want to build higher and more resilient.

“It is a good thing. But here’s the holdback. Why didn’t we have this before? Did we have to wait for so much destruction, and these people have lost their homes, their personal belongings, and their businesses,” Scott said.

Walsh went on to say, “My advice to people who have been turned down in the past is to come forward and take another bite at the apple.”

Residents and business owners say the biggest issues are not being properly addressed and that they feel forgotten.

“The biggest takeaway from this [Matlacha Civic Association meeting] is we’ve got to step number one, we’ve got we need clean up in a big way. We need cleanup. And then two, as businesses and residents come in, that their hands are not tied and that they can go into the historic district and build a resilient building, good and safe, with a twist of a little Florida and a little bit of our fishing culture and our art culture,” Scott said.

After multiple detrimental storms and they say, not much action was taken by the government, in the historic fishing village, the people of Matlacha are realizing they have to do a lot of work themselves.

The community plans to organize fundraisers to address these gaps. Some also say they are considering becoming a special district to better manage local tax dollars and resources.

“We are starting to explore becoming a special district with greater Pine Island. We are starting to explore that so that our tax dollars could go to our community. We’re tired of our tax dollars not coming back to our community,” Walsh said.

A board of directors would control Matlacha. The special district process is in its early stages.

“We wouldn’t be incorporated, but we would be special, which is exactly what we are, and that’s something that would be good for the residents and also good for commerce here. How many times can we rebuild?,” Char Seuffert, the owner of REMAX Sunshine Matlacha said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and “Carmine’s Cleanup Crew” will be back in Matlacha on Thursday and Friday following community members’ requests for them to come back.