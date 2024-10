Three months after nine people were injured when La Trattoria’s ceiling partially collapsed during Sunday dinner service this summer, the downtown Naples restaurant near Four Corners on Fifth Avenue South reopened Oct. 25 with prosecco and pizza.

“We closed, we fixed all of the problems and we’re back stronger than before,” said Massimiliano “Massi” Tonni, managing partner of La Trattoria. “A big shout-out to all the people who worked on the job and did an amazing job and replaced everything because two months ago, even one month ago, this place was completely upside-down. So, everybody did an amazing job to bring back everything as it was supposed to be.”

Falling ceiling boards used as decorative beams struck and injured nine people in the restaurant July 28. The restaurant was closed during August, September and most of October — among the slowest months for local restaurants in the seasonal Naples market. During that hiatus, the restaurant made modifications to make everything secure and safe, Tonni said, but the style of the 3,300-square-foot restaurant is the same.

