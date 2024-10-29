Oasis Gator girls win first county crown

For the first time in program history, the Oasis Middle School girls’ basketball team went undefeated and all the way to a district title.

The moment the Gators won the Lee County School District Championship was a moment they will always remember.

“I felt like I was unstoppable,” said Oasis eighth grader Sophia Allen.

Allen was right. The Gators were unstoppable. They hadn’t been beaten all season long.

They overcame a five-point deficit against Veteran’s Park to win the school’s first county crown.

“I think it was what my coach said at halftime: ‘You guys are the best team out there.’ It just really helped to know that she believed in us,” said Oasis eighth grader, Saydee Hunt.

Hunt, the team’s center, was talking about Head Coach Kristin Aley, who never doubted her squad.

“I am very proud of this team,” Aley said. “I get emotional thinking about it because I have been working with these girls for four years now to build this program.”

It was a lot of hard work, schoolwide support, prayer and a sisterhood like no other that led Aley and the Gators to an unstoppable season.

“It meant a lot to me. I grew up with most of these girls. Most of them went to my elementary. In fifth grade or sixth grade, I would have never thought we all would have been able to do it together,” Allen said.

”It was just a great season. I loved it and I’ll always remember it,” Hunt said.

This could be the first of many championships for these girls because most of them will play together again at Oasis High.

Aley was recently named the coach of Oasis High School’s girls’ basketball team as well.

She and the girls said they are thrilled to stay together when they play together at the high school level in the future.