Oasis Gator girls win first county crown

All eyes were on the Gulf waters Tuesday afternoon, where daily testing is underway to determine whether red tide is killing fish in the waters off Charlotte County.
It’s curtain up in Naples for a newly renovated theater right downtown. People on the inside hope it will be a big part of the city’s future. In a WINK News exclusive, we get a first look inside.
Is Matlacha forgotten? People in Matlacha still have questions following a civic association meeting Monday night that focused on rebuilding the island after recent storms.
A trusted school resource officer’s connection with students becomes the key to a difficult case.
The recent hurricanes that hit Southwest Florida is having an impact on not only the number of people looking for jobs but also employers
For 86 years, the Shell Factory served the people in North Fort Myers. It gave the community a chance to experience nature up close, but it closed down last month.
If you plan to fly soon, you should know your rights because some big changes in the airline industry just went into effect.
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Collier County where he made his case on why Floridians should vote against Amendment 4.
Miami Heat second year standout guard Jaime Jaquez spoke with WINK News about his growth from his rookie season and the game in Mexico City.
The Punta Gorda Airport is expanding to create a higher quality place for travelers with more space and modern upgrades.
Early voting is currently underway in southwest Florida. Signs urging people to vote are everywhere, and long lines of voters show that people are taking notice and casting their ballots in the presidential election
Vital organs work together to keep the body healthy, and that connection runs deep. When one isn’t working properly, it can negatively impact the other, leading to more health complications.
A $620 million land deal believed to be the most lucrative in Southwest Florida history became official Oct. 28, as about 2,000 acres, including an active rock mine, changed ownership.
Realtors and analysts are monitoring recent residential real estate transactions in Southwest Florida to gauge whether prices will remain steady, decrease or increase in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
For the first time in program history, the Oasis Middle School girls’ basketball team went undefeated and all the way to a district title.
The moment the Gators won the Lee County School District Championship was a moment they will always remember.
“I felt like I was unstoppable,” said Oasis eighth grader Sophia Allen.
Allen was right. The Gators were unstoppable. They hadn’t been beaten all season long.
They overcame a five-point deficit against Veteran’s Park to win the school’s first county crown.
“I think it was what my coach said at halftime: ‘You guys are the best team out there.’ It just really helped to know that she believed in us,” said Oasis eighth grader, Saydee Hunt.
Hunt, the team’s center, was talking about Head Coach Kristin Aley, who never doubted her squad.
“I am very proud of this team,” Aley said. “I get emotional thinking about it because I have been working with these girls for four years now to build this program.”
It was a lot of hard work, schoolwide support, prayer and a sisterhood like no other that led Aley and the Gators to an unstoppable season.
“It meant a lot to me. I grew up with most of these girls. Most of them went to my elementary. In fifth grade or sixth grade, I would have never thought we all would have been able to do it together,” Allen said.
”It was just a great season. I loved it and I’ll always remember it,” Hunt said.
This could be the first of many championships for these girls because most of them will play together again at Oasis High.
Aley was recently named the coach of Oasis High School’s girls’ basketball team as well.
She and the girls said they are thrilled to stay together when they play together at the high school level in the future.