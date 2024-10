The Punta Gorda Airport is expanding to create a higher quality place for travelers with more space and modern upgrades.

A new concourse, food concessions, water fountains and more, WINK News reporter Asha Patel went to see how construction is going.

Construction began back in February and passengers are noticing the difference.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) is the airport of choice for many in SWFL, but the Punta Gorda airport has some positive aspects that may make it an appealing option.

Craig Heyder of Lake Susie called the airport convenient.

Dianna McKenna from Naples shared his sentiment: “It’s actually convenient and it’s small, and it’s quick, and they have great rates.

“The traffic and everything has gotten bigger and everything, and a little bit more traffic and more flights have coming in,” Heyder told WINK.

“We got here two years ago at noon to catch one of our flights, and they were delayed for about eight hours,” McKenna said. “So there’s only one little place back there, which is a small bar, and the lines were just really, really long. People were thirsty and hungry and grumpy.”

Those downsides are why seeing construction workers working on the expansion makes long-time passengers like Heyder happy.

He said, “It is growing out here in this area. There’s a lot more people moving in and everything, and that’ll help.”

When the expansion project is done passengers will have:

Additional curbside space for drop-off and pickup

New rental car center

Additional food and beverage options

More restrooms

New departures concourse

And 50,700 additional square feet

James Parish, the airport’s CEO, told WINK News it’s been a long road.

“I started here 19 years ago when we were a small general aviation airport right after Hurricane Charley, so saw a lot of rebuilding and growth to go from 7,000 passengers in 2007 to 2 million passengers this year is really exciting,” Parish explained.

The Bailey Terminal is getting a makeover, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. All other projects will be completed in phases through 2026.