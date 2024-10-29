WINK Exclusive: First look inside a new Naples theater

It’s curtain up in Naples for a newly renovated theater right downtown. People on the inside hope it will be a big part of the city’s future. In a WINK News exclusive, we get a first look inside.

It’s opening day, but this time the theater is the show.

“I can’t believe we’re here,” said Bryce Alexander, artistic director for The Naples Players. “Can you believe it? Oh my gosh.”

The tour begins out front to thank one of the big benefactors of the new Sugden community theater.

“What a crazy concept. I can’t believe we started this in 2018,” said Alexander.

WINK News was invited to join one of the first tours inside the completely redone theater on Fifth Avenue South, a centerpiece of the city of Naples. From the catwalks high above to the costume room, this is the community theater’s best look.

Back out front, is the donation that put the finishing touches on it all: $500,000 from the Hoffmann family of businesses headquartered in Naples and headed up by its founders David and Jerri Hoffmann who have always had a strong tie to the community and theater.

“I think community theater is so much an important part of a community,” said David.

Community and theater are important to them and their family in a personal way.

“The community of Naples is important to our family and this theater. I was a thespian in high school. I was a lead in my high school play and that kind of started all of this when we came down to Naples 9 years ago. Jeri and I dated in high school. So she saw my playwrite stuff,” said David.

“I fell in love with him on the stage,” said Jerri.

Now, because of a generous donation a big future for a theater that is now a star in its own right.

On Thursday, WINK News will show you more inside the theater including the parts you might not get to see on a normal night. WINK News anchor Chris Ciffate also got to talk one-on-one with the Hoffmanns about why our community is so important to them.