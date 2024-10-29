WINK Exclusive: First look inside a new Naples theater

WINK News
All eyes were on the Gulf waters Tuesday afternoon, where daily testing is underway to determine whether red tide is killing fish in the waters off Charlotte County.
Is Matlacha forgotten? People in Matlacha still have questions following a civic association meeting Monday night that focused on rebuilding the island after recent storms.
For the first time in program history, the Oasis Middle School girls’ basketball team went undefeated and the history making didn’t stop there.
A trusted school resource officer’s connection with students becomes the key to a difficult case.
The recent hurricanes that hit Southwest Florida is having an impact on not only the number of people looking for jobs but also employers
For 86 years, the Shell Factory served the people in North Fort Myers. It gave the community a chance to experience nature up close, but it closed down last month.
If you plan to fly soon, you should know your rights because some big changes in the airline industry just went into effect.
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Collier County where he made his case on why Floridians should vote against Amendment 4.
Miami Heat second year standout guard Jaime Jaquez spoke with WINK News about his growth from his rookie season and the game in Mexico City.
The Punta Gorda Airport is expanding to create a higher quality place for travelers with more space and modern upgrades.
Early voting is currently underway in southwest Florida. Signs urging people to vote are everywhere, and long lines of voters show that people are taking notice and casting their ballots in the presidential election
Vital organs work together to keep the body healthy, and that connection runs deep. When one isn’t working properly, it can negatively impact the other, leading to more health complications.
A $620 million land deal believed to be the most lucrative in Southwest Florida history became official Oct. 28, as about 2,000 acres, including an active rock mine, changed ownership.
Realtors and analysts are monitoring recent residential real estate transactions in Southwest Florida to gauge whether prices will remain steady, decrease or increase in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
It’s opening day, but this time the theater is the show.
“I can’t believe we’re here,” said Bryce Alexander, artistic director for The Naples Players. “Can you believe it? Oh my gosh.”
The tour begins out front to thank one of the big benefactors of the new Sugden community theater.
“What a crazy concept. I can’t believe we started this in 2018,” said Alexander.
WINK News was invited to join one of the first tours inside the completely redone theater on Fifth Avenue South, a centerpiece of the city of Naples. From the catwalks high above to the costume room, this is the community theater’s best look.
Back out front, is the donation that put the finishing touches on it all: $500,000 from the Hoffmann family of businesses headquartered in Naples and headed up by its founders David and Jerri Hoffmann who have always had a strong tie to the community and theater.
“I think community theater is so much an important part of a community,” said David.
Community and theater are important to them and their family in a personal way.
“The community of Naples is important to our family and this theater. I was a thespian in high school. I was a lead in my high school play and that kind of started all of this when we came down to Naples 9 years ago. Jeri and I dated in high school. So she saw my playwrite stuff,” said David.
“I fell in love with him on the stage,” said Jerri.
Now, because of a generous donation a big future for a theater that is now a star in its own right.
On Thursday, WINK News will show you more inside the theater including the parts you might not get to see on a normal night. WINK News anchor Chris Ciffate also got to talk one-on-one with the Hoffmanns about why our community is so important to them.