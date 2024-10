The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a man accused of being connected to a fatal Sunday shooting on Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue.

Police arrested Robert Dean Lawrence, 45, on Monday after a report of a man being shot was reported on Colonial Blvd. and Ortiz Ave.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the dead victim, stripped down to his underwear, lying in the grassy area nearby with a gunshot wound to his chest.

FMPD began interviewing a female witness driving westbound at Colonial Blvd. and Ortiz Ave. intersection and noticed a black SUV swerving on the roadway.

According to the witness, the vehicle abruptly swerved in front of her vehicle, causing her vehicle to brake immediately and slamming into the rear of the SUV.

Before the witness exited her vehicle to assess the damages, a man allegedly dragged out the shooting victim from the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Other witnesses of the scene said that they saw the victim stumble out from the passenger side of the SUV, where he later fell into the grassy area.

The witnesses then mentioned seeing a man take off the clothing of the shooting victim before turning back into the SUV.

The driver, who police identified as Lawrence, allegedly fled from the scene, taking a U-turn onto the eastbound lanes.

The witness then picked up her cell phone from the ground, where she called law enforcement.

On Monday morning, Fort Myers Police Detectives posted on Facebook that they sought public assistance locating a 2004 Saturn SUV bearing Florida tag – CE50MX. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Authorities in Lehigh Acres located the SUV, which is reportedly matte or flat black and has distinct stickers on the rear driver and passenger sides.

The female witness on the scene later identified Lawrence through a police photo lineup, where he was arrested.

Lawrence has been charged with drug possession and robbery with a weapon.

He is not facing homicide charges.

His first court appearance was delayed from Wednesday until Thursday.

