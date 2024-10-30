Bees in search of food after back-to-back storms

WINK News
A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
Right now, honeybees are facing a critical food shortage, and they are now coming to us to find food to eat.
One of the reasons we are seeing bees near trashcans is because they are just trying to find some food.
Think of the hurricanes like a car wash. The rain cleaned out pollen and damaged trees and plants.
That has turned the bees into scavengers looking through garbage cans for anything sweet.
“After a storm, a lot of the pollen, a lot of the blooming things are knocked off a lot of the trees, and that puts bees out there looking for more resources,” said Matt Anderson, bee remover.
Matt Anderson has worked with bees for years. Anderson told us the honey flow happens later in Southwest Florida because we have Brazillian peppertree, and that is part of the issue.
“Those resources are gone. That’s why you see them a lot of times in trash or around sweet spots, lemonade stands, things like that. You’re going to see a lot more bee activity, especially on top of the fact that they’re already kind of stirred up and displaced from the storm,” Anderson said.
Some people are so concerned about the bees that they’re feeding them. One of those people is Laura Samuels.
“After this hurricane, I noticed the same thing again, bees all over my chickens, watermelon. so I started feeding them again. I’ve got two dishes out there,” Samuels said.
Samuels feeds the bees twice a day outside of her home. She is just doing her part to ensure no hungry bees are buzzing in SWFL.
Samuels first started feeding bees after Hurricane Ian.
She told us she has gone through 17 pounds of sugar in the last few weeks feeding the bees. They like sugar water, and she hopes others will consider feeding our important pollinators, too.