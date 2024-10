Election day is less than a week away and in the final stretch, we are hearing from more state officials.

Florida Speaker of the House, Paul Renner, spoke exclusively to WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean about the upcoming election.

As for predictions on election wins, Renner said he really has no idea. “I’m a terrible predictor. If I predict your victory, you’re destined to defeat.”

Renner had a strong opinion on amendments three and four; legalizing recreational marijuana and abortion.

“Me, personally, I’m a big no on both of those, but, but it’s something I think it’s really important for the state of Florida. If it passes, I think you’re going to see more of these out-of-state millionaires and billionaires try to change Florida into California. And this is kind of a proof of concept for that,” Renner said.

“Regardless of what you think about pot and abortion, if you care about preserving our state kind of the way we have it, through the elections, it’s an easy no-vote on both of these,” Renner said.

The speaker made his case clear. He’s voting no for both saying, a lot of the money is coming from out of state.

He also gave advice to voters.

“I would just tell voters, do your research, be fully involved in your decisions but don’t go in there based on TV ads and commercials. There’s a lot of really false information out there,” Renner said.

The speaker is not up for reelection and is termed out.

