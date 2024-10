The Florida Power & Light Company asked the Florida Public Service Commission Tuesday to approve a temporary surcharge on customer bills in 2025.

The surcharge would be an extra $12 monthly added to customers’ electric bills, totaling $144 a year.

The increase would only last through 2025 and has to do with the recent hurricanes in Florida.

Four hurricanes—Idalia, Debby, Helene, and Milton—have passed through Florida in the past 14 months.

The storms caused over 3,000,000 power outages for FPL customers, and FPL crews worked around the clock to bring power back as quickly as possible.

Those resources cost money, and FPL hopes to recover some of that money with this added $12-a-month surcharge.

If approved by the Public Service Commission, the surcharge would reimburse FPL about $1.2 billion.

With the potential for rate increases, would underground power lines have saved customers money?

FPL was already working on installing underground power lines in Charlotte County back in March.

In May, the City of Fort Myers approved a motion to fund burying the power lines downtown from Hendry Street to Lee Street and Edwards Street to First Street.

“It adds to property values and protects us against hurricanes and storms,” said Fort Myers Councilmember Liston Bochette, District Four. “A downed power line is far more dangerous than an underground power line.”

WINK News contacted FPL about the underground power lines and how areas with underground power lines did during the storms.

While our reporters wait for a response, WINK News will continue to provide updates on the potential rate increase.

For now, the decision will be in the hands of the Florida Public Service Commission whether they choose to approve or deny the rate increase.