Cape Coral statue to be refurbished after hurricane damage

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
A Cape Coral statue is being refurbished after it received damage from the recent hurricanes in the area.
Big John is a Cape Coral staple. It came to the city back in 1969. It started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now it’s a statue in The Cape.
Big John is going to spend some time at Brand One Ink in Cape Coral, so it’s not going too far. It’s getting some wear and tear repaired.
Elmer Tabor calls himself the big uncle of Big John. He said the repair is needed.
“He is the only officially voted by the city council voted citizen of Cape Coral,” said Tabor.
“Keeping him for a mascot, a lot of kids grew up with him including myself,” said Tabor. “You see people here every day, the kids getting their pictures taken by Big John. Everyone knows Big John.”
But if it weren’t for a fight, Big John may not have been in Cape Coral.
“They classified Big John as a sign and he didn’t classify,” said Tabor. “Doesn’t fit in any of the sign ordinances, so the city said, you got to get rid of Big John. A big fight ensued. The citizens got behind him, went up to council, like you see a lot of times now, and to get around that sign ordinance, the City Council decided somebody came up with a brilliant idea. Well, if we make him a citizen of Cape Coral. He’s not a sign, so the City Council voted to make him a citizen of Cape Coral.
Tabor said Big John has been through a lot.
“Past couple of two you can see damage up by his chin that really was from one of the two,” said Tabor. “I’m not sure which real damage was done by Ian.”
The statue is strapped up to prevent it from getting any more damage. The straps will come down in a few weeks.
“He’s going to have a bigger smile on his face,” said Tabor.
So, if you see Big John gone for a month, don’t panic. It’s going on vacation with Tabor.