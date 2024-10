Debris in Boca Grande. CREDIT: WINK News

Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.

The island community was hit hard by Hurricane Milton, leaving residents to pick up the pieces — yet again.

Less than two weeks prior, they were hit by Hurricane Helene, and two years earlier, it was Hurricane Ian.

The free drive-through drop-off event will be held at Boca Grande Community Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Residents are encouraged to bring leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals.

In addition to chemical waste products, Lee County asks residents to properly dispose of batteries.

Residents can bring rechargeable or lithium-ion batteries to the event or to the Household Chemical Waste and Electronic Recycling Center located at 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers.

Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly appearing in a number of products, and they can be hazardous if not disposed of correctly.

The list below shows the products that most commonly have these batteries.

Electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets and Bluetooth devices

Power tools

Game controllers

Digital cameras

Portable power packs

Greeting cards

Electric toothbrushes

Toys

E-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards