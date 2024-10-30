Largest haunted attraction in SWFL at Lee Civic Center

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida will be held at the Lee Civic Center on Halloween.
Designed by Fort Myers native Wayne Anderson, the 17,000-square-foot walk-through maze features original costumes and special effects.
Anderson is a self-taught artist who has created sculptural effects for several hit movies. Including:
Wayne has spent over a decade honing his craft in Los Angeles, and now he’s bringing his skills back to his hometown. The haunted maze’s theme is “Legends of Oblivion.”
The haunted maze opens on Thursday and continues through the weekend. It opens again on the following weekend, starting on Friday, Nov. 8, and continuing through Nov. 10.
Note: the organizers warn that this attraction may be too graphic and intense for children under 12. Parental supervision is advised.
For ticketing and more attraction information, visit hauntedswfl.com.