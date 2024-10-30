WINK News

Largest haunted attraction in SWFL at Lee Civic Center

Reporter: Zoe Warner
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida will be held at the Lee Civic Center on Halloween.

Designed by Fort Myers native Wayne Anderson, the 17,000-square-foot walk-through maze features original costumes and special effects.

Anderson is a self-taught artist who has created sculptural effects for several hit movies. Including:

  • “Avatar 2” (2022)
  • “The Predator” (2018)
  • “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018)
  • “Underworld: Blood Wars
  • “IT” (2017)
  • “Ghostbusters” (2016)

Wayne has spent over a decade honing his craft in Los Angeles, and now he’s bringing his skills back to his hometown. The haunted maze’s theme is “Legends of Oblivion.”

The haunted maze opens on Thursday and continues through the weekend. It opens again on the following weekend, starting on Friday, Nov. 8, and continuing through Nov. 10.

Note: the organizers warn that this attraction may be too graphic and intense for children under 12. Parental supervision is advised.

For ticketing and more attraction information, visit hauntedswfl.com.

