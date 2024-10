This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Kevin Horton is wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The 55-year-old is accused of stealing from his former roommate. Horton has been arrested in Broward and Monroe Counties. He was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres.

Roger Patterson is accused of violating Lee County probation for the possession of cocaine. The 61-year-old is 5’5”, 150 pounds, and was last known to be living in central Fort Myers.

Devon Richardson is also accused of violation of probation for the possession of cocaine. SWFL Crime Stoppers told WINK News the North Fort Myers man has been booked into the Lee County Jail a dozen times. The 42-year-old has been on the run since late April.

If you have seen any of them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.