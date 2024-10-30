Priceless decorations returned after Hurricane Milton

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle. The container, labeled “Christmas,” had antique decorations inside, and the woman who found it wanted to find its rightful owner.
Now, she’s accomplished her mission.
The way these two ladies hug each other, smile, and laugh, you’d never guess it was the first time they met.
Nancey Donnelly said it’s hard not to be cheerful when thanking the woman who found her Matassa crystal nativity set and all her colorful Christmas decorations.
“We will become really good friends for sure,” said Donnelly.
Diane Byrne reached out days after Hurricane Milton whipped through Charlotte County. She said that a tub of Christmas decorations washed ashore in the surge near her Punta Gorda Isles home.
Diane didn’t know who the decorations belonged to, but she knew the owner had to be missing them.
“When we opened the bin and we saw it was in this really nice box. ‘This is Matassa.’ I thought, ‘Okay, well, Matassa is nice crystal!’,” said Byrne.
After the WINK News story aired earlier this month, Diane posted the link in several Facebook groups. As it turns out, the owner lives right across the street.
“I was like, ‘Oh, somebody posted their Christmas decorations’. And then I looked at it, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, those are my Christmas decorations’,” said Donnelly.
“It was just crucial that I got this back to Donnelly, I kept thinking if something that was so precious to me, even things that don’t really have a literal value, they have the emotional value, and it’s all those wonderful memories,” said Byrne.
Byrne was right, the decorations mean so much to Donnelly.
“My mother gave these to my husband and I on our first Christmas together. So, I’ve had them for 28 years,” said Donnelly. “Yeah, and my mom is no longer with us, so they just mean the world to me.”
So special that Donnelly decided to put the nativity set up early this year, and she’s got a feeling her new friend will be making the trip across the street to see it in all its glory.