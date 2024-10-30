WINK News

Watch Now

Upcoming lane closure on Bermont Road east of Punta Gorda

Reporter: Zoe Warner
Published: Updated:

Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.

The lane, just east of Turtle Dove Lane, will close on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In their release, the Public Works Department did not clarify which direction of Bermont Road crews will close.

There will be advanced closure warning signs and flaggers on the scene who will help direct traffic.

The Public Works Department reminds drivers to stay alert and be cautious when traveling near construction zones.

The purpose of the road closure is to repair concrete on the shoulder.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.