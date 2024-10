Voters are dealing with spam text messages from political campaigns ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The days of campaign posters and newspaper ads are long gone.

Aubrey Jewett is a Political Science Professor at the University of Central Florida. He said that campaigns are trying to find nontraditional means of contacting voters.

“They’re certainly not subscribing to print newspapers like they used to,” said Jewett. “So campaigns are having to figure out more creative ways to get to voters. Social media or text seems to be one of the ways that they’ve landed on.”

If it’s on the ballot, it’s in your messages.

Kyle McCalin is an Estero resident and he said that he receives multiple messages from campaigns.

“I get a few,” said McCalin. “I might get one or two a day. But my daughter, she gets 50 to 60.”

McCalin’s daughter is years away from voting.

“She’s ten,” said McCalin. “She freaks out. She doesn’t like it. She wishes I could buck them. And I try to send stop to one and ten more show.”

Can you drown out the noise and still make a sound decision?

“Certainly they are trying to sway voters, said Jewett. “But they also know that a lot of voters have already made up their mind, and so it’s just mobilizing them to actually vote.”

Denise Garcia is an Estero resident and she said not to focus on the messages.

“It’s what we’re supposed to do now,” said Garcia. “We want to support each other, especially as people, and we all deserve a right. Ignore the text and go with what your heart desires.”