What happens after you drop off your mail-in ballot?

A plastic bin washed ashore in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Milton like a message in a bottle.
Every time a presidential comes around, it seems to take more of a toll on mental health, causing voter stress and anxiety.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman and Texas commit Myron Charles is our WINK News Player of the Week after the Pirates win over Naples.
Big John came to Cape Coral back in 1969. He started off as a grocery store’s mascot, and now he’s just a lovable guy in The Cape.
The white stain on the front-facing side of the historic Richards Building in downtown Fort Myers will not be required to be removed, following Wednesday’s city council meeting.
The largest haunted attraction in Southwest Florida is being held at the Lee Civic Center starting Thursday.
A housing development in Collier County recently opened, and it is geared toward older people looking for affordable housing.
Although it is very uncommon, men get breast cancer, too. The disease affects about one percent of men compared to one in eight women who are diagnosed.
Drivers should prepare to choose different routes in anticipation of a lane closure on Bermont Road in Charlotte County.
Back-to-back hurricanes have left one of the insects that keep Southwest Florida beautiful starving.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for October 30, 2024.
Lee County is inviting Boca Grande residents to dispose of household chemical waste products at a local community collection event.
Students interested in advanced manufacturing careers will be able to enroll in manufacturing programs at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte Technical College.
Over 50 people have been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation they dubbed Trick or Tweak.
Every day, millions of people opt to vote by mail instead of going to their polling place, but what happens after you drop off your ballot?
More than 60,000 people have already voted by mail in Collier County.
The supervisor of elections, Melissa Blazier, walked WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca through the process.
“There are three ways to vote in the state of Florida, and voting by mail is one of those ways,” said Blazier.
You can vote in person, mail in your ballot, or hand deliver it yourself. At the Supervisor of Elections Office on Enterprise Avenue, they set up a drop-off drive-thru to make it even easier.
“It is just as secure as in-person, early voting, and in-person election day voting in the state of Florida,” Blazier explained.
Machines, helped by trained workers, will quickly review your envelopes.
“Once we get that back in the office, one of our staff members actually physically reviews the ballot return envelope, signature to the voters signature on record, which we can have multiple reference signatures within our database, but we validate that that signature matches the signature that we have on record,” said Blazier. “If the signatures match, then we accept that ballot for tabulation.”
The ballots are then divided into three bins:
Blazier explained, “We actually put it to the side, and then we start doing outreach to that voter so voters are eligible to cure their vote by mail ballots two days after election day.”
Before any of this begins, they do a test in the public view.
“In order to move forward with the election and actually begin tabulating ballots, that logic and accuracy test must be 100% accurate,” she said.
Blazier said the only difference is convenience.
“When you look at vote by mail voting, it’s at the convenience of your own home,” said Blazier. “You know, take your time with your ballot. You know you’re not standing in a voting booth trying to read through amendments and referenda.”
But the clock is ticking, “A vote-by-mail ballot, by law in the state of Florida must be received in the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.”
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed, and so has the recommended time to mail it in. If you’re still holding onto your envelope and want to make sure your vote counts, drop it off in person.